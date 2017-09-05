JK opposition demands special assembly session on Article 35A

Srinagar

A delegation of opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir Monday met Governor N N Vohra and demanded that a session of the state legislature be called to discuss “threat” to Article 35A of the Constitution and other issues.

The delegation, comprising the leaders of the National Conference (NC), Congress, CPI(M) and few Independents, was led by NC president Farooq Abdullah.

During the hour-long meeting, the delegation discussed various issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir including the political scenario in the state.

They also discussed “threat” to Article 35A of the Constitution by way of a petition in the Supreme Court.

Abdullah told reporters that the government needs to convene an Assembly session to discuss various issues including the present situation in the state.

“We met the Governor and discussed with him the need to convene an Assembly session. The last special session was held only to discuss the GST.

“The government should call an Assembly session where the members can put forth the problems of their constituencies and discuss the situation and seek answers from the government,” he said.

Abdullah said they raised the issue of alleged misgovernance in the state with the governor.

“We told him there is so much misgovernance that backdoor appointments are taking place, SPOs (special police officers) are being appointed in lieu of money from the poor, and the situation is such which can become the basis of destruction of the country and the state,” he said. “An Assembly session of a week or two – during which we will raise the issues of our constituencies, of the people,” he said.