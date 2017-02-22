J&K human rights issues be settled by India: EU

Srinagar

As per reports the European Union (EU) Wednesday said that the issues of alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir should be settled by Indian institutions.

Chairperson of European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister reportedly said the panel is working on a report on EU’s political ties with India with focus on human rights issues and it will be finalised ahead of the EU-India summit around September this year. McAllister, leading a delegation of the European Parliament to New Delhi, called the “conflict” in Jammu and Kashmir a “very sensitive” issue, and added India has suffered a lot because of terrorism. Talking about EU’s philosophy of diplomatic engagements, he said the issue of human rights was embedded in its foreign policy. “The reports of human rights violations (in J&K have to be settled by India’s domestic institutions,” the chair of the powerful committee said.—KR