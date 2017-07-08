JIT’s investigation process incorrect: Mohsin

Islamabad

Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has objected the investigation process of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as he saw certain flaws in it. Speaking in a TV programme, he mentioned to WhatsApp call and leaked picture of Hussain Nawaz and said such investigations would set a wrong precedent in the country. “There were gaps and flaws in JIT’s probe, making its investigations controversial. It seems like a conspiracy against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),” he said. He said JIT should conduct proper interview of Qatri prince and get authentic statement from him otherwise the PML-N government would not accept JIT’s report.—APP