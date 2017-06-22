JIT’s allegations against SECP

FIA forms 4-member team for investigation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed a high-level team to investigate allegations levelled by the Panama joint investiga-tion team (JIT) against the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), sources within the FIA said on Wednesday.

The six-member JIT probing allegations of money laundering against the Sharif family made startling allegations ac-cusing government insti-tutions and departments of tampering records, cre-ating obstacles in the probe and even threaten-ing its members in an ap-plication to the Supreme Court.

Formed by the acting di-rector general of the FIA in response to the Su-preme Court’s order, a four-member investiga-tive committee will look into the JIT’s allegations. The committee will be headed by the Anti-Corruption Wing Head-quarter Director Maqsood Al-Hassan and will also include deputy directors Hazrat Ali Ayaz Khan and Tahir Tanveer. Acting DG FIA Ahmed Latif has sent a list of names for the committee to the Ministry of Interior for approval.