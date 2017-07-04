JIT working beyond mandate

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq Monday said his party had full confidence in the Supreme Court but the JIT was working against the given mandate to probe the Panama Papers case. “The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is working against the spirit of Supreme Court’s decision, and it seems that the PML- N is its target. The future strategy of the party will be devised after examining final report of the JIT,” he said while talking to APP.

Answering a question, he said many people had reservations on working and attitude of the JIT that was why they were reacting. Zafar-ul-Haq said the JIT was acting in a way to target the PML-N, which should not happen. He said even those people who had no association with the PML-N, also thought it should not have happened.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Syed Asif Kirmani Monday said Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should visit Qatar for recording statement of Qatari prince to verify Sharif family’s business history. Talking to media here, he said in case the JIT does not go to Qatar, Pakistan Muslim League (N) would have serious reservations about the authenticity of its final report. Qatari Prince has already verified his statement earlier sent to the JIT, he added.

He said statement of Qatari prince was vital and critical to the case as without recording his statement, the case would remain incomplete. Kirmani said the JIT deviated from its prescribed mandate by summoning irrelevant persons. He said Prime Minister’s cousin Tariq Shafi had no link with London apartments. He said there was no need to investigate the cases of Hudaibiya Paper Mills, as the case had already been quashed by the high court.

He said JIT had so far summoned each member of Sharif family and now it could be the turn of workers of Pakistan Muslim League (N). Kirmani said the country’s journey of progress and prosperity would continue despite hurdles.—INP