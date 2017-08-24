JIT treatment of Sharif family was not right: PML-N leaders

Someone else controlled JIT, not Wajid Zia: Saad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said the Joint Investigation Team discriminated against the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. Commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Rafique said that despite accepting the court’s decision and giving it due respect, the Pakistan Muslim League-N does not agree with the decision. Addressing a press conference, he reiterated that Nawaz was disqualified for not disclosing a salary that he never received. “Our point of view was heard but it wasn’t mulled over,” Rafique said. The minister said PML-N will continue to question why Nawaz and his family are being discriminated against. “The impression that Nawaz and his family are unwilling to appear before the National Accountability Bureau is being given,” he said, adding that this impression was incorrect. He added that the JIT, which was instructed to complete its investigation in a set time, was being controlled by certain people.“Our reservations should be given attention,” Rafique said, emphasising that the party doesn’t have any differences with any institution. “We are fighting for justice.” Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed that the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team was being controlled by someone but not Wajid Zia.Rafique reiterated that the party had reservations over top court’s verdict as well as the JIT report but it accepted the verdict. Several important decisions were made during a meeting chaired by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Raiwind residence on Wednesday. Saad Rafique said the party’s legal experts and those that appear on the media regularly to give the party’s point of view were present in the meeting. Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, federal ministers Zahid Hamid, Saad Rafique, and Danial Aziz, Senator Pervez Rashid, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, the former premier’s lawyer Khawaja Harris and adviser Irfan Siddiqui, among others, attended the meeting. Taking over the press conference after the railways minister, PML-N leader Advocate Amjad Pervez said no further inquiry of Panama verdict is required.