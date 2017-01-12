JIT to probe Toba toxic liquor deaths

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would complete its investigation in 20 days and culprits would be punished in the case of toxic liquor deaths of Mubarak Abad, Toba Tek Singh. Punjab Government will provide financial assistance to the families of the victims of the incident as soon as possible.

He stated this during his visit to Mubarak Abad, Toba Tek Singh to condole with the bereaved families of the incident. The Minister said that best possible treatment was being accorded to the liquor tragedy survivors by DHQ Toba and Allied Hospital Faisalabad, however, if needed, the patients would be shifted to Lahore hospitals for further treatment. Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that district administration had already been directed about making payment through Christmas grant to the bereaved families whereas Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would also be requested for suitable financial assistance to compensate this irreparable loss of lives of these poor people.

Mr. Sandhu said that the JIT would also investigate Chuttiana Police officials about any possible involvement in the tragic incident.