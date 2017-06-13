JIT summons Rehman Malik

Islamabad

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Monday summoned senator and former interior minister Rehman Malik for the probe of much-hyped Panama Leaks case. Rehman Malik, who is currently living abroad, has completed his preparations to appear before JIT on today (Tuesday). Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif had also been called on June 15 to answer questions of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director General-led JIT. The team had directed the premier to “bring along all relevant record/documents/material.” The development has come after the JIT chief filed a petition in the apex court over threats being faced by the members in the highly followed, first ever of its kind probe of a sitting Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He reportedly informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) in his petition about the security concerns, criticism on the members, external pressures and other difficulties faced by the JIT. Sources reported that the petition was prepared by the FIA Additional Director General himself besides Irfan Naeem Mangi of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan.

The top court had ordered formation of the JIT in its April 20 verdict which was reserved in February after a nearly four-month long trial of premier s family on petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami Muslim League (AML) among others seeking leader’s accountability.

The JIT has filed two preliminary reports in the apex court since then and according to the order, the team is required to file its findings within a period of two months.—NNI