JIT summoned Maryam Nawaz because of Captain Safdar’s answers

ISLAMABAD: The answers given by Maryam Nawaz’s husband Retired Captain Safdar during the questioning by Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing offshore wealth of the Sharif family in the Panamagate Case, became the cause of his wife’s summoning in the case.

During the questioning, the probe team had asked how is he paying the expenses of his family on which he replied that he was a “poor man” and is managing to fulfill the family’s needs in some way, a private television channel reported.

When being asked to mention his NTN number, Safdar replied that he doesn’t have one.

The JIT also asked how he was paying for his children’s foreign education expenses.

When he was questioned about the payments of expenses for his foreign tours, he said that his wife knows about the details.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has been summoned by the JIT on 5th July.

Originally Published by NNI