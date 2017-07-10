JIT to submit final report today

All eyes on Supreme Court

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

All eyes are on Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe into offshore business dealings of the prime minister’s family which is going to submit its fourth and final report to the Supreme Court today.

The JIT, formed on May 6 in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama case, was given 60 days to complete its probe. However, since the original deadline was falling on Friday, and JIT took a day off on Eid, it was decided that July 10 would be the deadline to submit its final report.

The six-member JIT comprises its head, Wajid Zia, Amer Aziz of the State Bank of Pakistan, SECP Executive Director Communication Bilal Rasool, Irfan Naeem Mangi of National Accountability Bureau, Brigadier (retd) Nauman Saeed of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Brigadier Kamran Khurshid from the Military Intelligence.

During the course of the investigation, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the JIT once, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif once, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the prime minister once while Hussain Nawaz, elder son of the prime minister six times and younger son Hassan Nawaz thrice.

According to legal experts, the apex court will review the final report and then the parties will be given chance to present their stance. Though the decision on the matter is not expected today yet the apex court room is expected to be filled to capacity by the political leaders as well as the foreign and local media, given the importance of the case.

It is worth mentioning here the ministers of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz appeared on the media on Saturday threatening to reject the findings of the JIT if the statement of Qatari prince Hamad bin Jassim al Thani was not recorded. Addressing a joint news conference along with federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif said that all the audio and video recordings of the JIT proceedings into Panama Paper case should be made public for ensuring transparency. Khawaja Asif said that people should come to know what kind of questions was raised and what replies were made.

Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that the PML-N being the biggest political party of the country feels that efforts are being made to snatch its mandate. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said despite all conspiracies, PML-N continues moving on the course of development and it defeated opponents in bye-elections as well as in the elections of cantonment board, local bodies, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.