JIT sends final letter to Qatari prince

Islamabad

As deadline to submit a report in the Supreme Court of Pakistan expires in three days, the six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama Papers case against Sharif family has forwarded third letter to Qatar Prince Hamad Bin Jassim, asking him to record his statement along with evidence.

The letter clearly states that the JIT has to investigate and not verify the letters sent by Prince Hamad Bin Jassim.

Failure to record statement could affect value of previous letters, it added. Earlier in his reply, the former prime minister of Qatar had maintained that he would welcome the JIT upon its visit to Doha. In November last year, Sharif submitted the details of his assets to the Supreme Court which included a letter by the Qatari prince stating that he provided the funds for purchase of controversial properties in London, which are now owned by Sharif’s children.

The JIT has already questioned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hasan, his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and also investigated the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 5. —NNI