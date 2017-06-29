JIT seeks for FBR record of Sharif family

LAHORE: The Joint Team of Investigation (JIT) probing money trail and offshore properties of the Sharif family has sought for Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) record of the Sharif family.

FBR through a notification has cancelled Eid holidays of its relevant staff to provide details of the record of the Sharif family to the JIT.

According to the notification, FBR Lahore staff of Chief Commissioner in Land Revenue Large Tax Unit, Chief Commissioner in Land Revenue Corporate Regional Tax Office and Regional Tax Office II will resume its work as usual on June 28.

It is pertinent here to mention that the JIT had continuously been working on the Panama Leaks probe whole Ramazan. Meanwhile, the JIT summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and captain (retd) Safdar to investigate offshore assest of the Sharif family.

In a recent development, the JIT summoned PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz to appear before for the first time on July 5. Maryam Nawaz was served subpoena to turn up before the probing team with regard to Panama Papers investigation in line with the Supreme Court’s orders.

Read More: PM’s son-in-law appears before Panamagate JIT

The letter stipulates to bring all relevant documents and records pertaining to the case. The failure to comply with the summon may result in action under the relevant laws.

The apex court appointed JIT has also summoned the premier’s sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, to appear before it for further investigation on July 3 and 4 respectively.

The week is being deemed significant for the probing team as the six-member JIT is due to present its final report before the apex court on July 10.

Hussain Nawaz – the elder son of the prime minister – has appeared before the JIT for interrogation five times so far.

Meanwhile, the probing team has asked the premier’s cousin Tariq Shafi to be appeared before it on July 2 for second time. The JIT is also deliberating to summon Finance Minster Ishaq Dar.

Originally Published by NNI