JIT report not astonishing for PML-N: Barjees

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir said on Saturday that the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was not astonishing for PML-N as it was in accordance with their expectations.

Barjees Tahir, who is also Central President of PML-N Labour Wing, expressed these views in a press conference here, while the Labour Wing President (Punjab) Syed Mushtaq and Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisor Rana Muhammad Arshad were also present.

He said they were in high spirits and satisfied that the Panama issue was in the Supreme Court but the JIT played biased role. However, the legal team of PML-N had so far pointed out 43 lacunas in the JIT report.

The federal minister said the sit-in politics was continuing since the PML-N government came into power through heavy public mandate, adding the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) secured such a highest number of votes in the general election 2013, which the entire opposition parties could not gain collectively. Despite being in majority, PML-N had always respected the opposition parties, he maintained.

He said ever since the JIT submitted its report to the Supreme Court, the opposition parties started hue and cry, and leveling severe and baseless allegations against the PML-N leaders and making unjustified demands.

However, the people of Pakistan had always rejected such political elements, he said and added that people had now recognized those obstructing developmental process in the country and welfare of masses.