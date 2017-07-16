JIT report like an ultrasound of Nawaz family: Siraj

PML-N fails to abide by manifesto of controlling load shedding

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Ameer Jamaat Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq has said that those distributing sweets on constitution of JIT are now opposing it’s findings criticising it and their faces are now gloomy which is beyond comprehension. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has now left with no option but to quit. He said that while addressing a big gathering of party activists in Liaqat Ali Khan Shaheed Stadium in Attock. On the occasion Provincial Amir JI Mian Maqsood, District Ameer Iqbal Khan, Tehsil Ameer Muhammad Iqbal and other notables were also present.

Siraj ul Haq while coming hard on the present Govt said that because of this Govt our foreign policy has totally failed and this is the reason that our friends are becoming our enemies, even Saudi Arabia is giving more protocol to India. Jamaat Islami wants eradication of corruption at every level and wants accountability of the politicians, generals, judges, bureaucrats and specially after the accountability of Nawaz Sharif and his family desires the accountability of all those whose names are in Panama leaks. He said that JI had prepared a list of the corrupt and now no one would be able to go escort free.

He said, JIT has played a role of which the rulers never thought, JIT has prepared a report like an ultrasound machine and has diagnosed the disease and the only remedy of this disease is the accountability. He said, now Corruption and Pakistan cannot move to gather and the only solution is the removal of corrupt leaders who have been sacking blood of the country try and its people. No political party could give relief to the poor. Siraj ul Haq said, in Sind PPP has kept the people oppressed and they are suffering pangs of hunger. He said, JI presented four bills on the floor of national assembly regarding rooting out Corruption and made TORs and asked Prime Minister to constitute commission but to no avail. He said, Prime Minister told lie on the floor of the assembly regarding his assets and therefore now he does not fulfil the requirement of article 62 and 63 and must tender his resignation which is the only solution.

He demanded that Prime Minister must resign and must nominate some one else from his party for premiership which is best option for Nawaz Sharif other wise Supreme Court would order him to quit. Siraj ul Haq said, PML-N could not abide by its manifesto which include controlling load shedding, cresting job opportunities, eradication of poverty etc. He said, this is the failure of our foreign policy that freedom fighter Syed Salam u Deen has been declared terrorist by America while our relationship with neighbouring countries are at daggers drawn which is matter of great concern. He said, the dirty politics of this country has made the life of layman miserable, as the capitalists, feudal are sucking the blood of the poor.

He said, Pakistan is serving abroad are sending money to Pakistan while the leaders are taking this money out of the country to establish offshore companies and other assets. He said, I know the life of a labourer as I am from the same class and want a positive change in their life. He also criticised the prevailing judicial system, as it could not provide justice to the poor, as million of rupees are needed to get justice. Siraj ul Haq said, if voted to power JI will bring a revolution in this country as only Islamic system can change the prevailing situation.

He said, Urdu would be implemented as official language when JI will be in power. He asked the people to vote for Jamaat Islami if they want real change. JI Provincial Ameer Mian Maqsood and JI District President Iqbal Khan also spoke on the occasion. On the occasion police had made elaborate security arrangements. More than 500 cops were deployed to cover the event.