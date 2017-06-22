JIT rejects Capt Safdar’s plea

Islamabad

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), that is probing the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family, has Wednesday rejected Captain (r) Safdar’s application of changing the date of his hearing.

According to sources, Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law had submitted an application before the JIT to change the hearing date as he planned to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah this week.

JIT rejected Safdar’s request and directed him to appear before it on June 24 as per initial orders. Furthermore, the investigation team will forward its third performance report to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Thursday (tomorrow).—INP