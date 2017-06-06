JIT receives letter from Qatari prince

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

In an important development in the investigation into the offshore financial dealings of the prime minister’s family, the Joint Investigation Team formed for the purpose received a letter from Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani.

The JIT headed by an FIA additional director — includes officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, National Accountability Bureau, State Bank of Pakistan and the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

According to sources, the letter was first delivered to the Pakistan Embassy in Doha, then it reached the Foreign Office from where it was delivered to the JIT headquarters at the Federal Judicial Academy.

It merits mentioning here that last week the JIT had sent a second letter to Qatar’s Al-Thani family, giving them three options to record their statements. The first option mentioned that two JIT members could leave for Qatar to record their statements in relation to the probe.

The second option was for the royal family to send a written response to aid the investigation. According to the third option, a statement by the Qatari family via video link could also be recorded with the JIT.

Earlier, on May 29, the JIT’s head, Federal Investigation Agency’s Wajid Zia had informed the Supreme Court bench conducting the implementation proceedings of the Panama case that the Qatari prince had been summoned to record his statement with the JIT but he was yet to respond to their call.

Meanwhile, the JIT is expected to submit its second periodic report to the apex court on June 7.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son, Hussain Nawaz, appeared for the fourth time before the JIT.

After a session that lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours, Hussain spoke to the media outside the venue and assured them that he will appear before the JIT as many times as he is summoned.

On Friday, the prime minister’s younger son, Hassan Nawaz, also appeared before the JIT and was questioned for more than seven hours. He did not speak to the media after leaving the Federal Judicial Academy.

National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmad was also questioned by the JIT for around 12 hours recently.