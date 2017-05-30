JIT put pressure on Tariq Shafi, asked him to take back affidavit: Daniyal

PTI ‘wishes’ to take part in JIT proceedings

Islamabad

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Daniyal Aziz Monday said the lawyer of Sharif family told Supreme Court that Tariq Shafi, was threatened and asked to take back sworn affidavit given in the Panama Papers case.

Speaking to mediamen here, Daniyal said Sharif family’s lawyer Khawaja Haris told the court that one member Bilal Rasool, who belonged to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and his family members had deep connections with Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (Q).

The social media accounts of Bilal Rasool and his wife showed their attitude against the Sharif family, he added. On the day of issuance of notification for JIT, they deleted posts from their social media accounts, he added. He said it was the responsibility of the investigator that he should bring all facts before the court.

Daniyal said Amir Aziz, who was made member of the JIT, was not even an employee of the State Bank and had remained associated with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and fervently held investigation into a case against Sharif family.

There were legal precedents that somebody whose impartiality was in doubt, was stopped from conducting investigations into the cases, he added. Daniyal said Tariq Shafi went before the JIT but its members objected to his appearance and put pressure on him.

Tariq Shafi was continuously called a liar and was asked to take back his affidavit and threatened with dire consequences, he added. Daniyal said, ‘We asked the court to appoint impartial persons as members of the JIT.’

He said the Supreme Court judges stated that nothing would be done beyond the law. Daniyal said according to police, efforts were made to arrest Imran Khan as he was not appearing in the courts.

He said Imran Khan should be arrested as he was a proclaimed offender and dozens of cases were pending against him. He said Imran Khan was making a mockery of national institutions.

PMLN leader Mohsin Ranjha said members of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) insulted Tariq Shafi and he was denied the right to a fair trial. He said Supreme Court said JIT should work according to law and should not put pressure on the person who would appear before it.

The appearance of Prime Minister’s son Hussain Nawaz before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with his lawyer has concerned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), urging the JIT to allow the party’s counsel to take part in the proceedings. The PTI spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry, issued a statement just hours after the premier’s son Hussain appeared before the JIT, seeking permission from the JIT to also allow party’s lawyer to participate in the proceedings.

Chaudhry opined that Nawaz Sharif and his other family members should appear before the JIT as ‘ordinary accused persons’ rather than bringing their lawyers to speak on their behalf. Coming down hard on the ruling party, the PTI spokesperson queried the federal cabinet members the motive of accompanying Hussain Nawaz on his arrival at the judicial academy for JIT proceedings.

He alleged that the premier’s son had raised objection to two of the JIT members with an ill-intention. It should be recalled here that the PTI chief – Imran Khan – is the main petitioner in the Panamagate case who alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has bought offshore properties through illegal means by taking the national wealth abroad in 1990s when he served twice as prime minister of the country. The five-member bench of the Supreme Court on April 20 ordered formation of the JIT in its verdict.

It is also reported that an unusual situation developed outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday when PML-N leader Danyal Aziz was about to address the media, a PTI lawyer tried to jump the line. What followed was two steps short of a scuffle that eventually ended with the dais tumbling to the ground.

However, Aziz ending up speaking to the media about the reservations Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz presented in the court regarding the members in the Joint Investigation Team formed to probe the Panama case. While reiterating Hussain’s concerns, Aziz said one of the JIT members belongs to a political family.

In his petition submitted to the court, Hussain has claimed that the JIT member from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Bilal Rasool, is the nephew of PTI leader Mian Azhar. Azhar, a former governor of Punjab, was originally affiliated with PML-N but later joined PML-Q and then PTI.—APP