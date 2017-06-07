JIT initial report to be submitted in SC today

Islamabad

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for Panama case will submit its initial report in the Supreme Court today (Wednesday), according to a private television channel report.

After thorough interrogation of premier’s son Hussain Nawaz, JIT has compiled its initial report which will be submitted to the apex court today. The report will be presented to the special three-member bench for implemented of JIT led by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan.

Sources also said the response of letter written to Qatari Prince and former Prime Minister of Qatar Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani has been received. Qatari Prince has verified the letter presented in Supreme Court proceedings for Panama case.

In the JIT’s initial report, it will be stated the documents presented by Hassan Nawaz during interrogation have been sent to the respective institutions for verification.

Earlier, it was told Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will appear before the JIT after being issued the formal summon. Supreme Court had allowed 90 days to JIT for submission of a complete report out of which only four weeks are now left.—NNI