JIT ignores actual facts in report: Daniyal

Islamabad

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz said Monday that Counsel for Sharif Family Khawaja Haris has categorically rejected in the Supreme Court, the contents and procedure adopted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in compiling the report. The counsel has also requested the SC that nothing should be against the law, and accordingly the JIT report should be rejected and the case against Sharif Family be dismissed, he added.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after adjournment of the case, Daniyal Aziz said that nothing happened during today’s hearing. He said there should be end to selective justice. The law should not be used only against one family and the legal proceedings should be initiated against all whose names are mentioned in the Panama papers to ensure justice across the board and fair-play.

He questioned the moral justification of those who were proclaimed offenders and at the same time had been accusing and abusing the incumbent government. ‘What forces are behind them as nobody takes action against them,’ he questioned. He was of the view that if an action could be taken against an MPA in Balochistan, why not against these people. The cases were registered against them with Anti-Terrorist Court but no action is being taken.

He said that Imran Khan’s lawyer had admitted tax evasion in Niazi Service while his another lawyer Mansoor Ali Khan also admitted crimes related to foreign funding. So why the pressure is only on one person, Daniyal asked. He said the anti-terrorism court does have the power to implement its order, and why this was not being exercised in the PTI chief’s case. Daniyal said, the people who neither have any link with this case nor are petitioners, were present in the court as if they were duty-bound as he mentioned names of Chaudhry Shajuaat and leaders of MQM.

He said those talking of moral obligation and seek resignation by the Prime Minister must keep in mind that they have been declared proclaimed offenders as well as issuing orders to confiscate their property. He said Naeem Bukhari and Mansoor Ali Khan, the lawyers of Imran Khan, have admitted crimes like money laundering and getting party funding from abroad. ‘Therefore, we believe that requirements of justice would be fulfilled and Imran Khan would also be brought to justice.’ He said that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) ignored actual facts in its report.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will stay in power and continue running the government affairs. ‘Nawaz is to stay in power and continue journey of Pakistan’s development,’ he said, talking to media outside the Supreme Court. The minister said, the JIT report carries no weight and it has based its report on certain evidences that are beyond facts. He criticized Sheikh Rashid’s political career, highlighting his role as Nawaz Sharif’s aide before the regime of military dictator Pervez Musharraf.—INP