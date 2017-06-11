JIT head submits petition in SC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Joint Investigation Team probing Panama case filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday informing it about the threats and difficulties faced by the members, according to sources.

JIT head and Additional Director General of Federal Investigation Agency, Wajid Zia, was previously told by the apex court to submit a separate petition for their concerns.

He has told the Supreme Court about security concerns, criticism on members, external pressure and other obstacles faced by the JIT. Sources say the petition was prepared by Wajid Zia himself and Irfan Naeem Mangi of the Balochistan National Accountability Bureau.