Jirga system is illegal

THE status of citizen of Pakistan earns all the privileges, protection and guarantee for which the State is duty bound to provide necessary protection. The term State shall not stand well with its meaning unless each single organ thereof functions properly and masses feel existence of protection, safety, liberty and all other rights which have been defined as fundamental rights. To ensure this, the State confers its authority to different offices. It is the absolute and exclusive responsibility of the State through its organs to ensure safety and enforcement of fundamental rights.

All the laws in Pakistan are subject to Article-8 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, which states that “Laws inconsistent with or in derogation of Fundamental rights to be void, Any law, or any Custom or Usage having the force of law, shall to the extent of such inconsistency, be Void’”. The Article-8(1) leads nothing ambiguous, that not only the law but all the ‘custom’ having the force of law, shall be void if they are inconsistent or in derogation to fundamental rights. The custom or usage of ‘Jirga’, being in derogation to fundamental rights, in particularly that of Article 10-A of the Constitution of Pakistan is not only void but illegal. Jirga cannot dress itself up with status of a ‘Law Authority’ which is always vested with jurisdiction to enforce its verdict , therefore, holding of Jirga(s) are illegal which even has so been declared by Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan in several Judgements.

No other authority or person has the power to settle the disputes of the cases except by the Courts of law or other authorities created under the statute and punish any person: The functions, which are exclusively to be performed by the Courts of law, are being performed by the Jirgas thereby usurping the powers of the Courts. As such the Jirgas are parallel Judicial System which by themselves are unlawful and illegal.

The arguments that the judicial system has failed therefore, the people are going for alternate remedy in the shape of Jirgas is without any substance. Thousand offences have been committed which the Courts of law are trying. Only few cases are being referred to Jirgas which by itself does not show that the judicial system has failed. People have faith in the judicial system therefore, they are approaching the Courts of law. A reluctance or hesitation by the Senior Police Officials ,who are unfortunately Politician’s servant, in taking legal action may compel the victim of an illegality to do what he is not legally required to do or to refrain from what he is legally required to do.

ARSALAN RAJA

Karachi

