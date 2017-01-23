Jinnah Super to be up graded: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Jinnah Super is one of the oldest market of the city and all available resources would be utilized for its up-gradation and beautification. These views were expressed by the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz during a meeting with representatives of traders union of the market on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) including Director Municipal Administration, Director Sanitation and Director Road Maintenance while CDA’s Director Enforcement and Officers of Street Light Division were also present during the meeting.

While apprising Mayor, about the issues of Jinnah Super Market, representatives of traders union of Jinnah Super Market informed that footpaths, sewerage system and street lights of the market need to be upgraded.