Jinnah Hospital MS suspended over female patient’s death

City Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday suspended Jinnah Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Zafar Yousaf over the death of a female cardiac patient.

An initial report of Zahra Bibi’s death probe was presented in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. He expressed serious resentment over the female patient’s death over not receiving adequate treatment.

While taking stern action on the negligence, carelessness and incompetence, Punjab CM suspended the MS from his post and directed stringent action against responsible doctors and other staff members.

He said that laying the patient on the floor was the worst form of abandoning duty. He asserted that it will not be tolerated if a patient dies unattended on the hospital’s floor.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Imran Nazir, health secretary and other officials.

60-year-old Zahra Bibi died on Jinnah hospital’s floor on Monday after she was denied treatment at three state-run hospitals.