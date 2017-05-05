Jinnah Hospital to be made a model institution

Staff Reporter

Average age of common man could be enhanced through adopting principles of hygiene, infection and trauma control. Average age in Japan, Canada and western countries is between 80 to 90 years whereas in development countries like Pakistan is only 45 to 50 years which is also decreasing.

Latest and modern techniques have been introduced for infection control, effective hospital waste management and improving quality of cleanliness and hygiene in the hospitals according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for which Turkish Public Health Experts are providing guidance and technical assistance.

It was stated by the Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College/ Jinnah Hospital Prof. Dr. Rashid Zia while addressing an awareness walk and a training workshop regarding infection control in connection with the World Hand Hygiene Day, organized in the college here on Thursday. Medical Superintendent Dr. Suhail Saqlain, Turkish Health Experts Dr. Fateh Kradimer and Dr. Memit Taskeen, doctors and a large number of nurses participated in the walk. Prof. Rashid Zia further said that behavioral changes in our attitude are more essential along with infrastructural development and modern diagnostic equipment.

He said that the interaction of doctors as well nurses with the patients should be as the patient is their close relative. Prof. Rashid Zia said that provision of quality treatment to the patient is the basic responsibility of the medics so that he should feel himself in the safe hands. He said that doctors should voluntarily render their services for providing health facilities to the people of their native towns and villages as it is their utmost responsibility being a ‘son of the soil’.

He said that hand washing and hand hygiene should be our regular habit to control infection.