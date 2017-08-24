Jinnah Degree College crowned Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan Champion 2017

Karachi

Karachi’s Jinnah Degree College downed defending champions University of Central Punjab from Lahore in a nail-biting Red Bull Campus Cricket 2017 final played at Karachi’s DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy).

Batting first the winners posted a 106 run total in the allotted 20 overs. Arsalan Bashir top-scored with a 37 ball 38 run knock which proved to be vital at the end for the Jinnah Degree College outfit. Hanif Azad scored 18 runs. Mehran Asfand bowled a splendid spell taking 5 wickets for a mere 9 runs in his 4 over spell, Tipu Sultan claimed 2 wickets.

In reply UCP batsmen were strangled by the Jinnah Degree College bowlers who never allowed them to break-free. Mohidis Waqas and Fahadis Bukhari took 2 wickets each to break the back of the UCP chase.

Kamran Afzal contributed 29 runs while Taimoor Sultan also fought hard with his 25 run innings yet both failed to get their team past the target as Jinnah Degree College recorded a memorable 10 run win as UCP ended their 20 overs at 96 for 8.

Jinnah Degree College now get the honor of representing Pakistan in the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals set to be played in Sri Lanka next month where some of the best college teams from Australia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, UAE, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.