Jimmy’s art bring Pakistan-China peoples closure

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The noted Pakistani artist, social crusader and peace activist Jimmy Engineer has earned more laurels and honours for himself as well as for his motherland Pakistan as he describes his visit to China very historical, successful and productive.

He said that he is very happy that by inter-acting with people from all walks of life and through his creative art he has been able to bring people of China and Pakistan further closer to each other in the furtherance of cherished objectives of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and time-tested, all weather friendship between two most friendly neighboring countries has been further strengthened and promoted.

In a telephonic conversation with his journalist friends here on return from about six weeks long visit to China and prior to his departure for Amman from Karachi on a weeklong goodwill visit to Jordan at the invitation of the royal family members, Jimmy Engineer said that during his stay in China he had held solo show titled “Culture, Art and Heritage of Pakistan’ of his about 100 selected paintings at the Zhengyangmen Administration Museum in Beijing along with display of 18 pencil sketches of old Chinese icons in different fields and also presented his masterpiece painting “International Architectural Composition’ for permanent display at National Art Museum of China. In doing so he had become the first ever Pakistani to exhibit his creative art and also earning distinction of his painting being put on permanent display in Beijing.

Jimmy Engineer expressed his deep gratitude to Ambassador of Pakistan in China Khalid Masood, himself an art lover, for his great assistance and help in arranging his visit to China. This was his second visit to China after October 2016 when he was conferred a medal by World Peace Foundation of China in Beijing.

He also expressed his thanks to the government and people of China as well as the Chinese artists and art lovers for their very warm hospitality, appreciation of his creative art and being very friendly while inter-acting with him and keenly listening to his telling them about his art, different aspects of his life and his deep love and commitment to motherland Pakistan. Jimmy Engineer while inter-acting with artists, art lovers and people from all walks of life had been telling them “I am in search of my Master and I am servant of Pakistan’.

Jimmy Engineer said further that he had told the Chinese artists that he will be coming to China again as and when his services are required for working in close cooperation and coordination with the Chinese artists who are doing excellent work and making very useful contributions to the world of arts.