Jimmy proceeds on goodwill tour

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Noted Pakistani artist, social crusader and peace activist, Jimmy Engineer, has reached Dubai on the first leg of his long goodwill tour of different countries around the globe.

During his more than three months long visit, Jimmy Engineer, who calls himself unofficial goodwill ambassador of Pakistan, will be visiting Germany, Holland, Britain and USA besides couple of other countries.

He has no plans to exhibit his creative art in these countries but he will be visiting art galleries and educational institutions and delivering lectures about his creative art and social work and talking about soft. moderate, positive and peace loving image of people of Pakistan while inter-acting with artists, art lovers and people from different walks of life at gatherings arranged in his honour.

He will be staying bit longer in USA, where his elderly parents and lone daughter Anoushey, are living in Houston, prior to returning home after three and half months long goodwill visit as a true servant of Pakistan.

Jimmy Engineer, only in March this year had earned the singular distinction of being first-ever Pakistani artist, whose creative art was displayed at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing.