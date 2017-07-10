Jimmy Engineer pays long goodwill visit to China

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a 57 billion dollars project which is also being termed as a great game changer for the prosperity of the common people of both the countries. It is generally believed to be aimed at developing energy and infrastructure sectors in Pakistan and also increasing connectivity in the region and beyond.

But CPEC is not just meant for developing energy and infrastructure sectors and increasing connectivity. It is much more than that. With the passage of time, many other comparatively unknown aspects are also being unfolded. The CPEC as a matter of fact also envisions cultural projects including exchange programme of artists, journalists and students.

Jimmy Engineer is a world renowned Pakistani artist, social crusader and peace activist who is known for not sitting idle and doing something all the time i.e. creating art, organizing fun, food and awareness programmes for the special children, touring different countries around the world displaying his creative art and promoting and projecting soft, moderate, progressive, peaceful image of Pakistan and its people before the comity of nations as unofficial goodwill ambassador and servant of Pakistan, as he prefers to call himself.

During March and April, 2017, Jimmy Engineer had created history bringing more laurels for himself and Pakistan while he was in China. Jimmy Engineer was thereon a goodwill visit during which he earned the singular distinction of becoming first-ever Pakistani artist to display his creative art at the prestigious Zhengyangmen Museum, built during the Ming Dynasty in 1415, and also first foreign artist who donated a masterpiece painting of his for permanent display at the National Art Museum in Beijing, China.

In third week of March, solo exhibition of about 100 prints of his selected creative art along with freshly done 18 pencil sketches of old Chinese icons from different fields titled “ Culture, Art and Heritage of Pakistan” got underway at the National Art Museum for one week. The exhibition was organized jointly by Embassy of Pakistan in China and China World Peace Foundation to celebrate 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence and the 66th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

Welcoming the guests at the inaugural ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador in China Masood Khalid expressed the confidence that the art work displayed by world acclaimed Pakistani artist would help further foster cultural bonds between Pakistan and China. He shared with the audience including large number of diplomats,educationists, Chinese artists and art lovers, that Jimmy Engineer was not only an artist but also a philanthropist who had held various walks for the cause of humanity and his social work had also earned him a great respect in Pakistan and abroad.

President China Pakistan Friendship Association Sha Zu Kang, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said China has always maintained deep-rooted friendship and relations with Pakistan and this friendship between the iron brothers and sisters was an example for the whole world. He said all weather friendship between China and Pakistan is based on mutual understanding and trust as both the countries supported each other in difficult times. He said China and its people will never forget Pakistan’s support which it had provided during difficult times. He said art and cultural exchanges are important to further enhance friendship between the people of both the countries.

Sha Zu Kang opined that CPEC is being implemented smoothly and said it would not only benefit Pakistan but also China and the people in the region and beyond. He emphatically called for more exchanges in the fields of art and culture. He expressed the hope that more exhibitions of this nature will be arranged in both countries regularly to further enhance the existing friendship and enhancing people to people contact. He expressed his pleasure over holding of the exhibition and witnessing creative art of a Pakistani artist being displayed in Beijing. He further said CPEC has been very successful adding that in the field of art and culture, more exhibitions of this could be held in China.

President of the China World Peace Foundation Li Ruohong in his speech on the occasion said “ The friendship between China and Pakistan has risen above social system, religious and national boundaries. It is an example of cross-cultural collaboration for all countries included in the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st century Maritime Silk Road Initiative”. A Chinese artist from the Beijing Fine Art Academy Ji Qingyuan expressed the hope that in furure artists from China and Pakistan will enhance cooperation and bring better art works to the peoples of the two countries.

Jimmy Engineer said he deemed it an honour for himself that an exhibition of his art is being held at such a prestigious place adding “ I have brought message of love and peace from Pakistan for China and Chinese people”. He said exhibition of his creative art displayed in the solo exhibition will further enhance understanding of Chinese people about Pakistan, its culture and landscape. He said further “Art is international. Art has no boundaries or religious differences. Art is for everyone to enjoy”.

After the conclusion of the solo exhibition Jimmy Engineer presented prints of his selected art work and 18 pencil sketches of old Chinese icons from different fields to the art museum. Jimmy Engineer along with Pakistan Ambassador in China Masood Khalid presented his selected masterpiece painting “International Architectural Composition”to the National Art Museum for its permanent display there, yet another honour earned by any Pakistani artist. The painting, done in 2006, was received by museum’s Deputy Director Hu Wei and in token of this goodwill gesture, Jimmy Engineer was presented with a certificate.

