Jia Shah’s maiden collection opens new possibilities

Sindh’s rich land produces another talented poetess

Zubair Qureshi

Parveen Shakir Trust (PST) on Wednesday organized a well-orchestrated ceremony to introduce a talented voice, an emerging poet Jia Shah who hails from Sindh. Her maiden 135-page book ‘Bab-e-Gul Mai Hawa ka Biyan’ has recently hit the bookstalls. The ceremony held at a local hotel.

Prof Ravish Nadeem, a critic and scholar presided over the introductory ceremony while those who evaluated her work crucially included Mrs Paras Abbasi, a poet, Khurshid Rabbani, another poet and Dr Fakhra Naureen a scholar. Ravish Nadeem called Jia Shah a distinguished poet, a sensitive soul who very delicately gives voice to her feelings. However, he saw her maiden work as the beginning of a long journey and advised her to continue to compose poems with the same passion.

Mrs Paras Abbasi translated the title of the book as “Narration of Breeze in the Floral Gateway” and termed Jia Shah’s poems reflecting various human emotions as well as highlighting social issues. Khurshid Rabbani said Jia Shah represented the female sensibilities of the half of our population and. He particularly mentioned the title and the cover of the book designed and coined by acclaimed short story writer and a life-time member of the PST, Mazharul Islam. He said Jia Shah’s tone is simple and she has not lost her composed style even when she is protesting. At the end, Zarrin Shah (pen name, Jia Shah) expressed gratitude to the audience for turning up in large number to attend the introductory ceremony of her maiden book.