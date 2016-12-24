JI warns Modi against water terrorism

Shows concern over continuous state terrorism in held Kashmir

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has again warned Indian Premier Modi that any attempt to block Pakistan’s share of river water would have serious consequences.

Addressing the JI Central Shoora at Mansoora, on Saturday, he exhorted the rulers in Islamabad to give an unambiguous message to India that water terrorism against this country would lead to disaster. He also urged the world community to take notice of Indian moves in this direction in order to save the region from a horrible war.

Talking to a delegation from Azad Kashmir lead by JI Azad Kashmir chief Abdur Rashid Turabi, Sirajul Haq said that India could never succeed in her designs to wipe out Muslims in Kashmir and settle Hindus there. As such, New Delhi should see the writing on the wall and pave way for peace in the region by allowing the Kashmiris their right of self determination in the light of the UN Resolutions.

Sirajul Haq said that India’s expansionist designs and provocations in the form of daily shelling on the LoC and border were a grave threat to peace. India had started practical steps to block river water flowing to this country in a bid to render this country barren and was planning to construct more canals from Indus river. India under extremist Modi was bent upon plunging the region into war to achieve Akhand Bharat, he added.

While reviewing JI’s corruption Free Pakistan drive, Sirajul Haq told the Shoora that the people who had plundered the public money were not unknown. The coterie of the corrupt had been ruling the country in turns and looting the public exchequer with impunity. He said that there was no rickshaw driver or labourer among the plunderers. They were feudal lords and capitalists having billions. When these people fell ill, they got treatment out of public money, and their wards received education abroad on public expense.

Sirajul Haq said that if the huge amount 375 billion dollars owned by the Pakistanis lying abroad was brought to the country, not only the foreign debt amounting to 73 billion dollars could be cleared, but the general public could be provided free education and health facilities, farm to market roads could be made pucca, schools and colleges could be built in every village and town, and new factories and mills could be installed to provide jobs to the youth.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI would contact ten million voters during the year 2017 in its mass contact campaign to carry its message to the masses.—NNI