JI wants India out of CPEC till solution of Kashmir issue

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that if corrupt people named in the Panama leaks were sent to jail, the country would be free from corruption. He was talking to the media after the hearing of the Panama leaks case on Tuesday.

Sirajul Haq said that the cancer of corruption could not be wiped out without laying hands on the corruption kings. He said that after the Prime Minister, the JI would bring the previous past rulers and all other known corrupt people to the dock. He said that with that, the plundered wealth would start coming to the country.

He said that the after the arguments of the JI counsel, Prime Minister’s counsel was advancing his explanations. He said the Prime Minister had already admitted that the Panama leaks had mentioned the names of his children.

Sirajul Haq said that on one hand, the corrupt elite were running the country while on the other hand, the masses were facing the problems of poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and illness. Millions of children were being denied education and thousands were compelled to do odd jobs to earn their living. All the while, the corrupt elite were not ready to bring their unlawfully accumulated wealth to the country. He however, said that the JI campaign against corruption would continue till the realization of its goal.

Meanwhile, while speaking at a reception hosted in honour of the Secretary General, Rabita e Alam- al- Islami, Dr Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al Isa, in Islamabad, the JI chief urged the Rabita to play its role in promoting unity and cohesion among the Muslim countries.

He said that Saudi Arabia was the spiritual centre of the Muslim Ummah and the ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were not of two states or nations but of common ideology and faith which no worldly power could shake.

Sirajul Haq said that Saudi Arabia was the centre of love for all the Muslims because of the Holy Kaabah and the Holy Prophet’s city Madina. Therefore, the security and defense of Saudi Arabia was a matter of faith for every believer. He said the friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was deeper that the seas, taller than the Himalayas and sweeter than honey, and the people of Pakistan were proud of this fact.

He said that if any evil force dared to attack Saudi Arabia following the footprints of Abraha, the Muslims all over the world would emerge like Ababeels ( small birds) for the defense of the holy land.

The reception was also attended by Saudi envoy in the country, leaders of different political and religious parties including Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Senator Syed Mushahid Husain, JI deputy chief Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim.

Jamaat e Islami also demanded that if the governments of Pakistan and China wanted India to join the CPEC, they must ensure solution of Kashmir issues and waters dispute between Pakistan and India before making such move.

The demand was voiced by the JI Secretary Liaqat Baloch at a press conference at Islamabad at which JI Azad Kashmir chief Abdur Rashid Turabi was also present.—INP

JI wants India out of CPEC

till solution of Kashmir issue