JI wants articles 62, 63 implementation prior to polls

Islamabad

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq, has called upon the Election Commission to ensure the implementation on the articles 62 and 63 of the constitution prior to the next elections.

Addressing a seminar on Election reforms organized by the JI on Monday, he said that the articles 62 and 63 were the part of the constitution, then why these were not being acted upon.

Sirajul Haq said that corrupt people wanted the articles 62 and 63 to be deleted from the constitution. He said the rulers had been implementing only those articles and laws which protected their interest s and ignored the articles which were in the interest of the nation and the country.

The reforms suggested by the JI chief also included real internal elections of the political parties under the supervision of the Election Commission, holding the Returning Officer responsible for rigging, etc., strict control on the candidates’ spending in elections, voting rights for the Pakistanis abroad and also for the people in the tribal areas besides special arrangements for the voting by the women folk in a respectable atmosphere.—INP