JI to highlight Kashmir dispute at world level: Siraj

Islamabad

The All Parties Kashmir Committee headed by Ameer,Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, at its meeting on Monday, decided to constitute a delegation from all parties to highlight Kashmirdispute at world level.

It was decided that the delegation would call on the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI chairman Imran Khan, to apprise them of its proposals in this regard. It would call on the Christian Pope Francis besides the ambassadors of the permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council in this respect.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that the Kashmir was a collective cause of all political parties and every effort must be made to highlight the issue in view of the situation after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani. He said that the Kashmiris were facing the brutalities of the Indian forces with courage and resolve and every effort should be made to apprise the world of their plight.

The JI chief further said that the other issue related to the Indus water treaty and Indian Premier Modi had repeatedly threatened to block Pakistan share of river water. He said this was a declaration of war.

He suggested that a year long programme on Kashmir for 2017 be finalized and the Pakistan government should be made to approach the international media to highlight the situation in Kashmir. He said that the February five should be observed as Kashmir Solidarity day as usual.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushahid Husain, suggested that the world community could not afford a new crisis and it was imperative to highlight theKashmir issue in proper way to attract world attention. In this regard, he said, the new UN Secretary General and the incoming US President should be approached.

Former Senate Chairman Nayyer Husain Bukhari, said it was imperative to highlight the Kashmir issue in the light of the UN resolutions and the government should be forced to take effective steps in this direction.

He suggested that the members of the parliament in different countries should be contacted in this regard and effort be made to awaken the OIC and Arab counties on the issue.

Former President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmud Chaudhry, said that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian Premier Modi had been exchanging greetings and friendly gestures but it was time to mobilize the international media on the Kashmir issue.

He suggested that the European Parliament should be given more importance in this regard and the Pakistani members in the European parliament could play an effect role in this regard.

The JI Azad Kashmir chief Abdur Rashid Turabi said that the Modi government was bent upon altering the demography of Kashmir by setting Hindus there. He said this was a serious issue and Pakistan must highlight it issue to counterNew Delhi’s designs.—INP