JI signals end to coalition in KP over BoK rift

Observer Report

Peshawar

Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentarians on Saturday signalled to quit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over the Bank of Khyber rift.

The JI demanded that the PTI government sack BoK’s Managing Director for levelling ‘serious baseless allegations’ against its member and Finance Minister Muzaffar Said last year.

In a JI parliamentary session, headed by senior Minister Anayatullah, the party said that its reservations regarding the Bank of Khyber were intact.

The possibility to resign from their respective offices and parting ways with the KP government was mulled in the session attended by Said and MPA Haji Habib ul Rehman.

The coalition party expressed its concern over KP Chief Minister delaying the decision to remove BoK’s MD.

A decision to not grant more time to the government on the BoK matter was made by the party.