JI Shoora for SC larger bench to probe Panama leaks case

Islamabad

The central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami, has desired that a larger bench of the Supreme Court should carry the Panama leaks case against the Prime Minister and his family to its logical end, but if the court felt the need for setting up an enquiry commission, orders in this regard should also be issued without further delay.

A resolution adopted by the Shoora chaired by the JI Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, said that the enquiry commission should submit its report to the Supreme Court larger bench within a specified period so that it did not meet the fate of the previous Commissions including the Hamoodur Rahman Commission, etc.

The Shoora demanded that the Prime Minister stopped discharging his official duties so that the dictates of justice were fulfilled.

It further demanded that Prime Minister should personally present to the court/ commission, the details of his assets within the country and abroad besides the assets of his family members along with the details of these remissions and taxes paid.

It demanded that a new law providing for the setting up of Commission for Enquiry and Trial as already passed by the Senate be also passed by the National Assembly in the light of the directives of the Supreme Court.

The Shoora also exhorted all political parties to extend full cooperation to the court/ enquiry commission in this task in order to free the homeland from the menace of corruption.

Through another resolution, the Shoora demanded immediate withdrawal of the Sindh Assembly law restricting change of religion for being repugnant to the Shariah and a violation of the constitution and basic human rights.

The Shoora condemned the renaming of the Physics Department of the Quaid e Azam University Islamabad as Dr Abdus Salam Centre of Physics terming it a pro-Qadyanis move and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The JI central body also called for determining the women rights and their social status in line with the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah and the international law.

It called for immediate withdrawal of the bill concerning women rights adopted by the Punjab Assembly for being un-Islamic and an attempt to demolish the Islamic family system.

It also demanded that a comprehensive plan be prepared for women and child welfare in the light of the teachings of the Quran and the Sunnah, in order to free the womenfolk from exploitation and injustice as also to end the negative effects of the western as well as local culture and traditions.

It stressed that the cases of rape and molestation of women and children be also tried by the anti terrorism court. —NNI