JI moves SC for PM’s disqualification

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday filed a separate petition in Supreme Court (SC) for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification over Panama Papers scandal.

The petition was filed after the prime minister was not made a respondent in the ongoing case against Sharif family over its alleged involvement in the scandal.

The petitioner argued in the application that PM Nawaz adopted illegal means to send money abroad to purchase property and create offshore companies, which is why the Sharif family was named in the leaks.

SC questions if PM can be disqualified under Article 184

The petitioner further argued that PM Nawaz purchased luxury apartments in London and did not pay tax on the purchase of the property. “The prime minister deliberately hid his property to avoid paying taxes which is why he should be disqualified,” the petition read.

A few days earlier, the JI had submitted another petition in the apex court, requesting that the premier be made respondent in the case “because only he can tell the truth.”