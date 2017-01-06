JI links country’s future with SC decision in Panama leaks case

Islamabad

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that future of country and nation was linked with court decision in Panama leaks case.

Talking to media men on Friday, he said that Panama leaks was not an issue related to any party or individual, it was an issue of the entire nation. He said that the Prime Minister’s family had failed to provide proof its assets and was adopting delaying tactics. However, he said, that the ruling family was getting deeper into the mire of the Panama leaks day by day.

Sirajul Haq said that the Supreme Court had termed NAB as facilitator of corrupt while highly paced ruling party men including Federal Interior Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister had expressed their reservations over the NAB’s provision for Plea bargain. However, he said, the rulers were not willing to delete the provision.

He said the NAB Chairman who had been appointed by the Prime Minister with the consent of the Leader of the Opposition was not ready to speak against the corruption of the Premier. As such, he said, eliminating corruption through the NAB would remain a dream unless NAB was made an autonomous body above political interference.

The JI chief counseled the government to present the record of the off- shore companies and admit facts with an open heart instead of trying to hide facts.—SABAH