JI IHK denounces attack on Kathua Muslims

Hariachak

In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) led by Zahid Ali and Abdul Karim Nadvi visited family of Miskeen Ali who were attacked by communal forces recently at Hariachak village in Kathua district.

The delegates on the occasion expressing solidarity with the bereaved family said RSS-backed communal elements with a well-designed plan provoked the local Hindu population against Miskeen Ali.

They said that a mob of about four thousand infuriated Hindus attacked the Muslim hamlet in particular the houses belonging to Miskeen Ali and his relatives causing a huge damage to the property of the hapless Muslims.—KMS