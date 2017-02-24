JI FATA demands Torkham border reopening

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The Jamat-e-Islami FATA leaders have demanded the government to reopen the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham for common people to avoid further loss to trade of both countries and common people on both sides of the border.

Accompanied by the JI FATA naib ameer Zarnoor Afridi and JI Khyber Agency ameer Shah Faisal Afridi, The JI FATA ameer Sardar Khan during a press conference at Landikotal press club said that closure of Torkham border was to snatch loaf of bread from the people on the both sides of border.

The JI leader stated and urged the authorities to avoid such discriminative policies which were causing to increase the anxiety and miseries of tribal people. Sardar Khan criticized the authorities that closing Torkham border have suffered the daily trade of local transporters and traders of Khyber Agency and was causing the loss of billion rupees to both countries’ economy.

He demanded the government to send the stranded Afghan families as a goodwill gesture via Torkham border to reach their own homes.

The JI leader said the government machinery should stop and eliminate all those bad policies which were causing a bad impact on the friendly relations of both Muslim countries as both people of the neighbor countries having same culture, religion and customs and the closure of the border will create hatred and misunderstanding among them.

He demanded the governments of both countries to come to table talks and resolve the prevailing issue through negotiations and open the Pak-Afghan border Torkham for common people to avoid further loss to trade.

Meanwhile the JI leaders also demanded the government to implement the FATA reforms report and announce the elimination of FCR from FATA region. The JI leaders said they would hold a protest and sit-in in front of the governor house in Peshawar on 26th,27th and 28th Feb of this month against the British era frontier crimes regulations (FCR).

It is to mention here that Pak-Afghan border Torkham was remained closed for all sort of traffic on eight consecutive day and hundreds of afghan nationals including children, women and old age persons have stranded in Landikotal and surrounding areas and are waiting for the reopening of Torkham border.