JI denounces forcible closure of Srinagar Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has said that the forcible closure of Srinagar Jamia Masjid by the Indian forces deprives thousands of Muslims from attending Friday prayers which is a grave violation of the fundamental right of the people to practice and propagate their religion.

The JI spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the central Masjid was now closed for five consecutive Fridays which reminded the dark period of Dogra imperialistic rule during which this central place of worship was forcibly locked for a long period.

The JI spokesman said that the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers the Friday sermon at the Jamia Masjid, has also been detained at his residence thereby depriving him of propagating the Islamic teachings to the people which is interference in the religious affairs of Muslims.—KMS