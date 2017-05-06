Jhelum river water-level increases, 20 villages inundated, crops damaged

Jhang

Water level in river Jehlum near district Jhang is increasing due to which over 20 villages situated in the riverine areas at Tehsil Athara Hazari have been inundated. Sources told APP that due to extension work, some water ways have been closed due to which the water level increased in river Jehlum and it started damaging standings crops of the area along both sides of the river by inundating 20 villages.

The residents of affected villages are shifting their family members, kids, animals and precious articles to safer places.

The affected people told APP that standing crops on hundreds acres of land have been washed out and residents and their cattle are facing hardships. Earlier Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik, ADC (G) Sajjad Khan and AC Athara Hazari visited the affected areas and directed to provide rescue facilities to the affected people.

DC told media men that water level at Trimu Head works is 50000 cusecs which can not be termed as flood because lower level flood at Trimu Head works starts from 150000 cusecs.

However, due to closure of some water ways at Trimu Head, the water level increased in the river which caused inundating some villages. ‘We are trying our best to provide all possible facilities to affected people,’ he added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 180,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 149,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1391.13 feet, which was 11.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 46,900 cusecs while outflow recorded as 60,000 cusecs.—APP