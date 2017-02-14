Jhagra underscores need of increasing forestland

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Tuesday underscored the need of increasing forests saying it is need of the hour and would help reducing ill effects of climate change on our atmosphere.

He was inaugurating autumn tree plantation drive at Governor House here. He said that variations in existing climate scenario demands that we should focus energies to increase forestland for a more healthy and congenial environment.

KP Governor was informed that new saplings would be planted on 75000 acres of land besides plantation of 25,000 fruit producing trees. It was said that plantation of medicinal herbs is also underway on 1000 acres.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said that despite having limited resources government was making incessant efforts to increase forest land .He also urged people to cooperate with relative departments and pave the way for a more healthy environment and better ecosystem for coming generations.—APP