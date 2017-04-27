Jhagra stresses importance of agriculture in strengthening economy

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and the farmers’ convention will help in the promotion of scientific farming in the country. New scientific research and application of modern technologies in agriculture sector are behind the success of developed economies.

He was addressing the 8th Farmers Convention here at Pakistan Academy for Rural Development, Peshawar on Wednesday. Ex-Chief Secretary Abdullah, Director General of the Academy Nighat Mehroz, faculty members and farmers from all over the country were present on the occasion.

The Governor said that Agriculture sector contributed upto 21 percent to Pakistan’s GDP and about 45 percent of the people were being benefitted from the sector which makes it as the epicenter of all our socio-economic activities adding that unfortunately, we have been lagging behind the other countries in per acre yield.â€

We have to shift our focus from traditional ways to modern means of agriculture if we are to enhance our production and exports, he said. The Governor further said that climatic changes are posing a gigantic threat to the entire world and we will have to take necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. In the end, the governor offered all possible support to the farmers for resolving their problems with support of the federal government.

Governor said that Pakistan Academy for Rural Development Peshawar is striving hard to create awareness among the farmers’ community in the country regarding modern agro research and scientific techniques through interaction with agro scientists and experts and sharing of experiences with other farmers who have come from every nook and corner of the country.

Earlier Director General Nighat Mehroz welcomed the Governor and distinguished guest and highlighted the importance of the convention.