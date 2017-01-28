Jhagra pays tributes to Malik Saad

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The 10th martyrdom anniversary of DIG and then Chief Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Saad Shaheed observed here Friday where among others Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and ANP leader Mian Iftikhar paid rich tribute to Shaheed DIG and other martyrdom of first ever suicide attack on police officer.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, paid rich tributes to the great sacrifice of Malik Saad and others and said he and other officers and Jawans of police force by laying their lives for security and stability of the country had added another chapter in the history of the country.

“They indeed have made their contribution immortal. “We salute our heroes and would never allow their sacrifices to go in vain,” he said and added that due to sacrifices of security forces and innocent people the country was heading towards complete normalcy and peace was being restored in FATA.

ANP leader Mian Iftikhar also remembered the sacrifices of Malik Saad, APS martyrs and officials of security forces and civilians and said that in the war against terror the whole nation rendered sacrifices. He said the people of KP especially Peshawar suffered great miseries in this war on terror.

Mian Iftikhar said he also lost his son in the war against terror and said,”if I had 10 sons I would have sacrificed all for this country.”—APP