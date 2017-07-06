Jhagra inquires about health of Parachinar blast victims, announces 50 bed trauma centre

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra visited the Agency Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar on Wednesday and enquired after the health of the each and every injured of the Parachinar twin bomb blasts occured on June 23 last. On the second day of his visit, the Governor asked the hospital administration to ensure provision of all kinds of medical facilities to the injured and make their early recovery possible.

A detailed briefing was given to the Governor by the Hospital Administration. While referring to certain points, the Governor said that instructions had already been given for up-gradation of Agency Headquarter Hospital. However, he added, the trauma center, comprising on 50 beds will be constructed soon. The Governor was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary, FATA Fida Wazir, GOC Brig. Akhtar Ali, Commissioner Kohat and other civil and military authorities.

Earlier, the Governor performed earth-breaking of the Shahbaz Sam Irrigation Channel, which on completion will irrigate 27 thousand acres of land. The Governor also launched a Micro Hydro Power project on the occasion, which will generate 150 Kilo Watt of electricity and would meet needs of three hundred of houses-holds. In the meanwhile, the Governor also performed earth-breaking of Marokhel Irrigation Channels; construction of a science laboratory at Governor Model School; Badama Higher Secondary School in Central Kurram Agency and also inaugurated Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Upper Kurram.—APP