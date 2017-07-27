Jhagra honours FATA students with laptops

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here Wednesday honoured position holders students of Fata with laptops computers under the PM’s Laoptop Scheme. He honoured Fata students during an impressive function held here at Governor House Peshawar. The Additional Chief Secretary, FATA and the other concerned senior officials, the teachers and parents of the respective students were also present on this occasion.

In his address, the Governor said people across the world achieve the goal of development and prosperity by equipping them with quality knowledge in line with the present day needs. With this aim, he said, we too are taking concrete steps to enable the tribal youth to avail better facilities of learning, like elsewhere in our country.

The tribal youth, he said, have all the ability to contribute significantly in coming up to the expectations of people in this respect. Referring to the ongoing development initiatives in FATA, the Governor said, solid steps are underway to ensure rapid progress in every walk of life with special priority to enabling each and every child seek education. To overcoming the problem of deficiency of teachers in educational institutions of FATA, the Governor said, fresh recruitments are being made.

While congratulating the youngsters for getting laptop computers under the PM’s Laptop Scheme, he added, such like achievements at the national level will enable them to contribute for development of the country as mainstream partners. The Governor also mentioned the achievements of the government in rehabilitation prgamme and said that almost 97% of the TDPs have already been repatriated to their native places and the remaining will also return in near future.

Simultaneously, he said, to ensure mainstreaming of FATA in the overall national level development and progress, the reforms process in the area is also progressing and Inshaullah it will be completed in due course of time. Meanwhile, the Governor was briefed in detail on provision of scholarships to the students hailing from FATA by Yousaf Raheem, Secretary, Social Sector, FATA who was also accompanied by the respective Director, Education and the other concerned senior officials. As many as 49,000 students from FATA are being provided inland scholarships every year who also include 1475 students studying in various cadet colleges, the Governor was told.

Further, it was added, 2000 students hailing from FATA are also getting free education in various institutions under the patronage of the 11 Corps of the Pak Army. While appreciating the dedicated efforts in this respect, the Governor expressed the confidence that availability of all such scholarships to the respective students would be on merit basis.—APP