Jhagra for health facilities in FATA

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has desired to vigorously confine the ongoing concrete efforts for provision of quality health care facilities to the people of FATA and to make this possible, the programme of categorization of hospitals need to be materialized at the earliest.

This he stated while presiding over a high level meeting at Governor House, Peshawar on Thursday, wherein pace of progress on the health sector related projects came under discussion.

Additional Chief Secretary FATA, Secretary Social Sector Department FATA, Director Health FATA and other relevant officials were present on this occasion.

The meeting approved a proposal to give autonomous status to Sholam Model Hospital in South Waziristan according to which it will work on public-private partnership basis.—APP