Jhagra for equipping youth with technical, vocational training

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr Iqbal zafar Jhagra Tuesday said youth proved to be the precious asset for any nation if they are properly equipped with technical and vocational training and skills. ‘Making youth of Pakistan skilful means to provide them opportunities to gain financial independence that would indeed pave way towards technological advancement and industrial development of the country,’ he said and added it also will lead us towards prosperity and stability as the nation.

He was addressing as chief guest the prize distribution ceremony of National Skills Competition organized by Navttc here. The event was also attended by Zulfiqar Cheema; Executive Director Navttc, DG Navttc, Haji Muhammad Afzal President, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Saeed and Additional Chief Secretary FATA Fida Wazir.

The skills selected for the competition were, beautician, dress making, fashion designing, textile designing, fine arts, cooking etc. Governor distributed cash prizes of Rs. 75,000, Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 30,000 amongst the 1st 2nd and 3rd position holders respectively of each trade. On the occasion, the Governor along with the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited and inspected the stalls and appreciated the work of trainees.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor said skilled human resource is essential for running the wheels of industrial units constantly. He said technical trainings can play a vital role in the social and economic development of the country. He said a strong commitment by the Government of Pakistan can ensure our youth well educated, trained and better equipped to enter in the job market with ample opportunities available to them.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said the government has launched various youth skill development programs including Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Program. These training programs, he continued, will not only meet the needs of the local industries but a large number of them may also get overseas jobs as a skilled human capital. Resultantly, he added, it will enhance foreign remittance of the country, he further added.

The Governor said, the performance of Navttc is providing exemplary and deserves appreciation. While appreciating the role of Navttc, he said that it has selected the best of the best institutes for the training programs in coordination with the Provincial Navttcs to maintain quality and standards in the trainings. Navttc has organized Youth Skill Competitions throughout the Country in order to attract the youth and enhance the importance of skill trainings, he added.