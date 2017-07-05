Jhagra distributes cheques among Parachinar blasts victims

Peshawar

On the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Tuesday visited Parachinar, headquarter of Kurram Agency and distributed compensation cheques among victims of Parachinar twin blast victims. The Governor addressed a selected gathering on Tuesday at Parachinar while delivering compensation cheques to the heirs of martyrs and the injured of the twin blasts occurred at Parachinar on June 23.

The Governor on this occasion distributed cheques amounting to Rs. one million to the heirs of each martyrs and Rs0.5 million to each injured. Members of parliament from Kurram Agency, senior civil and military officials; tribal elders and the relatives of the martyrs were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that we can get rid of the curse of terrorism by maintaining complete unity in our ranks and files.

The state, he added, is responsible to protecting the life and property of the people and the present government is very much fulfilling its responsibilities in this respect. ‘The elements involved in the heinous act of terrorism will be brought to court of law and justice,’ he remarked. While expressing his deep sympathies with the members of the bereaved families, the Governor said that the monetary support can never be an alternative to the precious lives. However, it is just a token of the deeply felt grief on our part.

‘The terrorist are out to deter our national unity and integrity but they could never be succeeded.’ The Governor said that all out measures are underway to ensure security and stability in the region and in this connection sacrifices being rendered by the tribal people as well as the Pak Army are highly commendable which would never be allowed to go in vain. The Governor also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls and prayed for early recovery of the injured. While expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the Governor assured that the elements involved in the heinous crime would be brought to justice.—APP