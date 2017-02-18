Jhagra directs officials to keep vigil on FATA security

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has asked the concerned administrative officers to keep vigil eye on maintenance of security and law and order in FATA and to ensure this, they must make coordinated efforts.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Friday which was attended by the provincial Chief Secretary, Abid Saeed, ACS, FATA, Fida Wazir, Principal Secretary to Governor, Sikandar Qayyum, concerned commissioners, all the political agents and the respective deputy commissioners.

The Governor especially desired to keep strict eye on miscreants. All the respective officers, he added, should remain within their administrative jurisdictions and apply their best ever abilities in fulfillment of their responsibilities.

The NIC verification oriented issues also came under discussion and the Governor desired that close liaison needed to be maintained to ensure resolution of justified complaints of the people. The Governor also directed to ensure complete transparency in conduct of national census in the respective areas.

Meanwhile, the political agents and the other concerned officers apprised the governor about the law and order situation in their respective areas.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the eternal peace of departed souls of the martyrs.